Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Four more matches were decided in the ongoing 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket Tournament at the Young Fighter Ground, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone-VI.

The matches featured standout performances, including brilliant centuries from rising stars Huzaifa Ahsan (126*), Hurair Shahid (124), and Habib Ullah (105), along with deadly bowling spells by Waleed Azeem (3-3), Tariq Khan (4-15), and Bassam Sohail (3-16).

Match Summaries:

Pakistan Cricket Club vs. Eastern Star CC

Pakistan Cricket Club secured a massive 195-run victory, posting 251-2 in 20 overs. Huzaifa Ahsan scored 126* and Akbar ur Rehman added 87*. Eastern Star CC was bowled out for 56 in 17.1 overs, with Waleed Azeem taking 3-3 and Razaul Hassan 2-11.

Northern Gymkhana vs. Golden Gymkhana

Northern Gymkhana triumphed by 6 wickets after bowling out Golden Gymkhana for 77 in 18.

3 overs. Ghulam Hussain took 4-10, while Rayyan Afridi chipped in with 3-17. Northern Gymkhana chased the target in 9 overs, reaching 78-4 with Haider Abbas contributing 33 runs.

Metropolitan Cricket Club vs. City Gymkhana

Metropolitan Cricket Club claimed a 79-run win, posting 207-1 in 20 overs, led by Hurair Shahid's 124 and Abdul Rehman Niazi's unbeaten 70*. City Gymkhana managed 123-9 in 20 overs, with Nasir Khan scoring 47 and Mohammad Yaseen 33. Saif Ullah, Naveed Ahmed, and Waqar Hassan shared two wickets each.

Alamgir Gymkhana vs. Taj Sports

Alamgir Gymkhana won by 105 runs, amassing 252-2 in 20 overs, thanks to Habib Ullah's 105 and contributions from Kashif Ali (68) and Muhammad Usman (64*). Taj sports responded with 147-8 in 20 overs, with Zohaib Khan scoring 64. Tariq Khan and Bassam Sohail took 4-15 and 3-16, respectively.

The tournament continues with more exciting matches lined up.