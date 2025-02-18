Open Menu

Four Matches Concluded In 1st Nighat Omar T-20 Cricket Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2025 | 10:53 PM

Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament

Four more matches in the 1st Nighat Omar T-20 Cricket Tournament were played at the Young Fighter Ground

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Four more matches in the 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket Tournament were played at the Young Fighter Ground. The tournament is organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone-VI.

Notable performances included brilliant centuries by Huzaifa Ahsan (126*), Hurair Shahid (124), and Habib Ullah (105). In bowling, Waleed Azeem took 3 wickets for 3 runs, Tariq Khan claimed 4 wickets for 15 runs, and Bassam Sohail took 3 wickets for 16 runs.

Match Summaries:

Pakistan Cricket Club beat Eastern Star CC by 195 runs.

Pakistan Cricket Club: 251-2 in 20 overs (Huzaifa Ahsan 126*, Akbar ur Rehman 87*).

Eastern Star CC: 56 all out in 17.

1 overs (Waleed Azeem 3-3, Razaul Hassan 2-11).

Northern Gymkhana beat Golden Gymkhana by 6 wickets.

Golden Gymkhana: 77 all out in 18.3 overs (Ghulam Hussain 4-10, Rayyan Afridi 3-17).

Northern Gymkhana: 78-4 in 9 overs (Haider Abbas 33).

Metropolitan Cricket Club beat City Gymkhana by 79 runs.

Metropolitan CC: 207-1 in 20 overs (Hurair Shahid 124, Abdul Rehman Niazi 70*).

City Gymkhana: 123-9 in 20 overs (Nasir Khan 47, Saif Ullah 2-20).

Alamgir Gymkhana beat Taj sports by 105 runs.

Alamgir Gymkhana: 252-2 in 20 overs (Habib Ullah 105, Kashif Ali 68, Muhammad Usman 64*).

Taj Sports: 147-8 in 20 overs (Zohaib Khan 64, Tariq Khan 4-15, Bassam Sohail 3-16).

