Four Matches Concluded In 1st Nighat Omar T-20 Cricket Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2025 | 10:53 PM
Four more matches in the 1st Nighat Omar T-20 Cricket Tournament were played at the Young Fighter Ground
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Four more matches in the 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket Tournament were played at the Young Fighter Ground. The tournament is organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone-VI.
Notable performances included brilliant centuries by Huzaifa Ahsan (126*), Hurair Shahid (124), and Habib Ullah (105). In bowling, Waleed Azeem took 3 wickets for 3 runs, Tariq Khan claimed 4 wickets for 15 runs, and Bassam Sohail took 3 wickets for 16 runs.
Match Summaries:
Pakistan Cricket Club beat Eastern Star CC by 195 runs.
Pakistan Cricket Club: 251-2 in 20 overs (Huzaifa Ahsan 126*, Akbar ur Rehman 87*).
Eastern Star CC: 56 all out in 17.
1 overs (Waleed Azeem 3-3, Razaul Hassan 2-11).
Northern Gymkhana beat Golden Gymkhana by 6 wickets.
Golden Gymkhana: 77 all out in 18.3 overs (Ghulam Hussain 4-10, Rayyan Afridi 3-17).
Northern Gymkhana: 78-4 in 9 overs (Haider Abbas 33).
Metropolitan Cricket Club beat City Gymkhana by 79 runs.
Metropolitan CC: 207-1 in 20 overs (Hurair Shahid 124, Abdul Rehman Niazi 70*).
City Gymkhana: 123-9 in 20 overs (Nasir Khan 47, Saif Ullah 2-20).
Alamgir Gymkhana beat Taj sports by 105 runs.
Alamgir Gymkhana: 252-2 in 20 overs (Habib Ullah 105, Kashif Ali 68, Muhammad Usman 64*).
Taj Sports: 147-8 in 20 overs (Zohaib Khan 64, Tariq Khan 4-15, Bassam Sohail 3-16).
