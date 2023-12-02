Four matches decided in DC South girls, boys basketball championship

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Girls and Boys Basketball Championship continued its competition with the decision of four matches on the second day at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Girls and Boys Basketball Championship continued its competition with the decision of four matches on the second day at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh.

According to a communique here on Saturday, the event, a collaboration between the Karachi Basketball Association and the Alliance of Markets Arambagh, witnessed distinguished guests, Director of Physical education at National College Saeeda Iftikhar, and ADC One South Samiullah Pathan and were introduced to the players. KBBA President Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Sponsor Asif Gulfam, Media Coordinator Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, and other dignitaries graced the event with their presence.

In the girls' event, Beaconhouse school secured a victory against Islamia College with a scoreline of 10-5. Riya Shahid led the winning side with 6 points, complemented by Nabiha Hussain and Anusha Younis with 2 points each. Laiba Gul, Salma Waqar, and Hafiza Khan contributed 2 points each for the losing side.

The second girls' match of the day showcased Beaconhouse School Whites dominating KMA College with a commanding score of 22-8.

Aruha Atiq, Saira Khan, and Mahnaz stood out for the winning team, scoring 8, 6, and 2 points, respectively. KMA College managed 2 points, with Hamina and Parveen Khan scoring 5 and 3 points.

Turning to the boys' events, Arambagh Club narrowly defeated Nixor College Red with a score of 46-40. Ali Asad (17 points), Moaz Ashraf (15 points), and Haris Shahid (11 points) were instrumental in securing the win, while Ali Asad (13 points), Zakaria Ali (12 points), and Yash Parwani (10 points) made notable contributions for Nixor College Red.

In the second boys' match, Nixor College emerged victorious against Rangers College, winning 31-28. Shayan Khan (10 points), M Hamzah (8 points), and M Zahid (7 points) were the standout players for Nixor College, while M Ayan Malik (14 points) and Ziaur Rehman (9 points) led the charge for Rangers College.

The matches were officiated by Zahid Malik, Nazakat Khan, Aamir Sharif, Muhammad Ashraf, Tariq Hussain as referees, and Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Daniyal Marwat as technical officials.