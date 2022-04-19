Four matches decided in Inter-Club Floodlit Basketball Tournament

:Four matches were decided on the second day of Inter-Club Floodlit Basketball Tournament while two matches were postponed due to rain at F-6 Multi Purpose Court on late Monda

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Four matches were decided on the second day of Inter-Club Floodlit Basketball Tournament while two matches were postponed due to rain at F-6 Multi Purpose Court on late Monday.

In the first match, Dynamites beat Lycons by 58-16 in a one-sided affair.

Dynamites' Zeeshan Bhatti and M Abdullah scored 14 and 15 goals, respectively.

While Lycons' Ibrahim Khan and Jibran scored four and three goals, respectively.

Timberwolves saw off Jaguars by 51-32 in the second match. Timberwolves' Ali Hamza Kazmi and Raheel Bhatti scored 12 and 10 goals, respectively. While Jaguars'� Rizwan ul Haq and Abdullah Bin Umer scored six and 15 goals, respectively.

In the third match, Raptors White edged passed Thunders 37-33 after an exciting contest.

Khurram Changaiz and Usman Zaib scored 10 and 14 goals respectively for Raptors White. While Yasin Ghafoor and Waqas scored 13 and nine goals respectively for Thunders.

In the fourth match, Generals thrashed Dementors� 51-9. Shumail Shigri scored 20 and Abdullah Nasir 10 goals for Generals. Whereas Abdullah Hadeed scored four and Saifullah Umer two goals for Dementors.

The tournament is being played under the aegis of Federal Basketball Association in collaboration withCapital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

As many as sixteen teams are taking part in the tournament for top honours. The teams have been divided into four pools. The event will conclude on Thursday.