- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Four matches decided in Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tourney
Four Matches Decided In Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tourney
Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 07:26 PM
Four more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament played at various cricket grounds
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Four more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament played at various cricket grounds.
The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi.
Scores in Brief:
In the first match of the day Zone-II Greens beat Zone-III Greens by 49 runs at Eastern Star Ground. Zone-II Greens 311/9 in 45 overs. Syed Nawab 84 12 x4 4x6, Haseeb Khalid 59 9x4,Munir ur Rehman 55 6x4, Ali Shunwai 31. Tehsin Shahid 3/34, Roman Ali 3/43, Bharat Vijay 3/71
Zone-III Greens 262 all out in 44.2 overs. Tehsin Shahid 102 13x4 2x6,Awais Raza 32,Umer Khitab 30, Abdullah Touseef 20. Wajih Fawad 3/18, Ali Shinwari 2/11.
In the 2nd Match Zone-II Whites beat Zone-VII Whites by 5 Wickets at TMC Ground. Zone-VII Whites 287 all out in 45 overs. Huzaifa Munir 47, Ghazanfar Yar 40, Zaeem Rizvi 38, Naeem Gul 38,Ghani Subhan 37,Zafar Ali 31.
Wahaj Riaz 3/36, Balach Ali 2/41, Farooq Hassan 2/69.
Zone-II Whites 288/5 in 44.3 overs. Noor Wali 92 8x4 3x6 not out, Mubsir Nawaz 79 11x4 1x6,Farooq Hassan 56 5x4 1x6 not out, Ali Hassan 42. Kashif Khan 2/52.
In the 3rd Match Zone-IV Whites beat Zone-V Blues by 7 Wickets at Pak Star Ground. Zone-V Blues 149 allout in 16.3 overs. Muhammad Asif 36, Daniyal Ahmed 36, Dawoid Shah 29. Naimat Khan (sla) 4/20, Hamza Qureshi (sla) 3/39.
Zone-IV Whites 152/3 in 16.3 overs. Abdullah Raffay 60 9x4 1x6,Muhammad Afzal 28, Abdullah Fazal 21.
In the 4th and last match Zone-V Reds defeated Zone-III Reds by 4 Wickets at Annu Bhai Park Ground. Zone-III Reds 123 all out in 24.2 overs. Shahroz Siddiqui 42. Arif Shah (mf) 6/17, Fahad Ali 3/27.
Zone-V Reds 124/6 in 28.4 overs. Chand Ahmed 33, Jawed Mahmood 30. Abdullah Marwat 2/16.
Recent Stories
IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational in South Punjab next year
ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to dispose off election petitions
SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20
Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women University Sukkur
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD
SC to hear petition against general elections on Feb 19
FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate
DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..
RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..
PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 9
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 94 minutes ago
-
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 2220 minutes ago
-
PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 1718 minutes ago
-
Hamza moves in ITF Pakistan World Jr final8 minutes ago
-
Leading Dutch hockey club to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday for a friendly series5 minutes ago
-
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Cairo18 minutes ago
-
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 92 hours ago
-
PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 92 hours ago
-
Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south2 hours ago
-
33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe3 hours ago
-
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule4 hours ago