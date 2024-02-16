Four matches decided in Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tourney

Four more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament played at various cricket grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Four more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament played at various cricket grounds.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi.

Scores in Brief:

In the first match of the day Zone-II Greens beat Zone-III Greens by 49 runs at Eastern Star Ground. Zone-II Greens 311/9 in 45 overs. Syed Nawab 84 12 x4 4x6, Haseeb Khalid 59 9x4,Munir ur Rehman 55 6x4, Ali Shunwai 31. Tehsin Shahid 3/34, Roman Ali 3/43, Bharat Vijay 3/71

Zone-III Greens 262 all out in 44.2 overs. Tehsin Shahid 102 13x4 2x6,Awais Raza 32,Umer Khitab 30, Abdullah Touseef 20. Wajih Fawad 3/18, Ali Shinwari 2/11.

In the 2nd Match Zone-II Whites beat Zone-VII Whites by 5 Wickets at TMC Ground. Zone-VII Whites 287 all out in 45 overs. Huzaifa Munir 47, Ghazanfar Yar 40, Zaeem Rizvi 38, Naeem Gul 38,Ghani Subhan 37,Zafar Ali 31.

Wahaj Riaz 3/36, Balach Ali 2/41, Farooq Hassan 2/69.

Zone-II Whites 288/5 in 44.3 overs. Noor Wali 92 8x4 3x6 not out, Mubsir Nawaz 79 11x4 1x6,Farooq Hassan 56 5x4 1x6 not out, Ali Hassan 42. Kashif Khan 2/52.

In the 3rd Match Zone-IV Whites beat Zone-V Blues by 7 Wickets at Pak Star Ground. Zone-V Blues 149 allout in 16.3 overs. Muhammad Asif 36, Daniyal Ahmed 36, Dawoid Shah 29. Naimat Khan (sla) 4/20, Hamza Qureshi (sla) 3/39.

Zone-IV Whites 152/3 in 16.3 overs. Abdullah Raffay 60 9x4 1x6,Muhammad Afzal 28, Abdullah Fazal 21.

In the 4th and last match Zone-V Reds defeated Zone-III Reds by 4 Wickets at Annu Bhai Park Ground. Zone-III Reds 123 all out in 24.2 overs. Shahroz Siddiqui 42. Arif Shah (mf) 6/17, Fahad Ali 3/27.

Zone-V Reds 124/6 in 28.4 overs. Chand Ahmed 33, Jawed Mahmood 30. Abdullah Marwat 2/16.