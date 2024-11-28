Four matches decided in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Four matches were completed in the ongoing Master Oil Inter Club cricket Tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant, at various grounds across the city.

In the first match, Alamgir Gymkhana secured a dominant 10-wicket victory over Jahanabad Cricket Club at the KCCA Stadium. Jahanabad CC was bowled out for just 43 runs in 14 overs, with Muhammad Jabbar contributing 16. Alamgir Gymkhana’s bowlers shined, with Ashiq Ali taking 3/3, Tariq Khan 3/12, and Abdul Hayee 2/4. Alamgir Gymkhana chased the target in 5.1 overs, with Usman Shah leading the way with 32 not out.

In the second match, Qamar Abbas Cricket Club edged past Inqilab Cricket Club by 1 wicket at Pak Star Ground. Inqilab CC posted 222/6 in 40 overs, with Awais Khan scoring 64 and Asghar Khan 53 not out.

Qamar Abbas CC successfully chased the target in 34.3 overs, reaching 225/9, thanks to half-centuries from Shabih Haider (60), Mujtuba Jaffri (50), and Ibad Hassan (50). Ausaja Zaidi also contributed 3/22 with the ball for Inqilab CC.

The third match saw Shalimar Cricket Club defeat A.A.S Cricket Club by 5 wickets at Abbasi Gymkhana Ground. A.A.S CC was all out for 157 in 26.4 overs, with Azman scoring 45. Shalimar CC comfortably chased the target in 21.3 overs, finishing at 161/5. Sohail Khan top-scored with 56, while Muhammad Sami added 42.

In the final match, Air Port Star Cricket Club overcame King Star Cricket Club by 45 runs at Afza Ground. Air Port Star CC posted 253/7 in 40 overs, with Asad Ali Shah scoring a commanding 85. King Star CC was bowled out for 208 in 29.2 overs, despite a valiant 79 from Faizan Malik. Sameer Imam claimed 4/35 for Air Port Star CC.