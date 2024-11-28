Four Matches Decided In Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published November 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Four matches were completed in the ongoing Master Oil Inter Club cricket Tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant, at various grounds across the city.
In the first match, Alamgir Gymkhana secured a dominant 10-wicket victory over Jahanabad Cricket Club at the KCCA Stadium. Jahanabad CC was bowled out for just 43 runs in 14 overs, with Muhammad Jabbar contributing 16. Alamgir Gymkhana’s bowlers shined, with Ashiq Ali taking 3/3, Tariq Khan 3/12, and Abdul Hayee 2/4. Alamgir Gymkhana chased the target in 5.1 overs, with Usman Shah leading the way with 32 not out.
In the second match, Qamar Abbas Cricket Club edged past Inqilab Cricket Club by 1 wicket at Pak Star Ground. Inqilab CC posted 222/6 in 40 overs, with Awais Khan scoring 64 and Asghar Khan 53 not out.
Qamar Abbas CC successfully chased the target in 34.3 overs, reaching 225/9, thanks to half-centuries from Shabih Haider (60), Mujtuba Jaffri (50), and Ibad Hassan (50). Ausaja Zaidi also contributed 3/22 with the ball for Inqilab CC.
The third match saw Shalimar Cricket Club defeat A.A.S Cricket Club by 5 wickets at Abbasi Gymkhana Ground. A.A.S CC was all out for 157 in 26.4 overs, with Azman scoring 45. Shalimar CC comfortably chased the target in 21.3 overs, finishing at 161/5. Sohail Khan top-scored with 56, while Muhammad Sami added 42.
In the final match, Air Port Star Cricket Club overcame King Star Cricket Club by 45 runs at Afza Ground. Air Port Star CC posted 253/7 in 40 overs, with Asad Ali Shah scoring a commanding 85. King Star CC was bowled out for 208 in 29.2 overs, despite a valiant 79 from Faizan Malik. Sameer Imam claimed 4/35 for Air Port Star CC.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Sports
-
Squads, groups announced for WSF World Squash Team C’ships41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Trophy 202554 minutes ago
-
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position against Zimbabwe1 hour ago
-
Kumara gives Sri Lanka edge on rain-hit day against South Africa17 hours ago
-
Vintage Classic Automotive Car Show to be held at PSC on Nov 2921 hours ago
-
Pakistan team moves in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup semis22 hours ago
-
Azan’s knock puts Sialkot in driving seat in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy23 hours ago
-
DC rejects new site on citizens' complaints23 hours ago
-
Ahmed, Shahnawaz ruled out of ODI series23 hours ago
-
Bumrah recaptures top spot in ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings1 day ago
-
Pakistan name women’s squad for T20 Asia Cup1 day ago
-
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe1 day ago