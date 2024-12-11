Four matches decided in Master Oil inter-club cricket tournament

Four thrilling matches were played in the Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament, with Nazimabad Gymkhana Blues, Pak Surti, Modern Gymkhana, and Doab Cricket Club emerging victorious

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Four thrilling matches were played in the Master Oil Inter-Club cricket Tournament, with Nazimabad Gymkhana Blues, Pak Surti, Modern Gymkhana, and Doab Cricket Club emerging victorious.

At Student Ground, Nazimabad Gymkhana Blues crushed Rafiq Shirazi Cricket Club by 161 runs, thanks to Mehmood Khan's brilliant century (109) and Abdul Basit's unbeaten 70. In response, Rafiq Shirazi CC was bowled out for 127, with Zafar Ali taking 4/24 and Samiullah chipping in with 3/21.

Pak Surti CC defeated Good Luck CC by 50 runs at Afza Ground. Israr Ahmed's 65 and Muhammad Waqas' 55 helped Pak Surti post 279/9.

Good Luck CC managed 229 in reply, falling short despite Talah Bahadur's 3/47.

At KCCA Stadium, Modern Gymkhana won a close contest against New Karachi Gymkhana, defending a total of 140 by bowling out their opponents for 122. Ghazanfar Khan and Zakwan Ahmed took 3 wickets each in the victory.

In the final match, Doab Cricket Club beat Karachi Fighter CC by 31 runs at AAS Ground. Waqas Iqbal's 51 led Doab to 163, while Muhammad Akram’s devastating 5/15 ensured Karachi Fighter CC was bowled out for 132.

The tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricants.