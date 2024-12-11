Open Menu

Four Matches Decided In Master Oil Inter-club Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

Four matches decided in Master Oil inter-club cricket tournament

Four thrilling matches were played in the Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament, with Nazimabad Gymkhana Blues, Pak Surti, Modern Gymkhana, and Doab Cricket Club emerging victorious

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Four thrilling matches were played in the Master Oil Inter-Club cricket Tournament, with Nazimabad Gymkhana Blues, Pak Surti, Modern Gymkhana, and Doab Cricket Club emerging victorious.

At Student Ground, Nazimabad Gymkhana Blues crushed Rafiq Shirazi Cricket Club by 161 runs, thanks to Mehmood Khan's brilliant century (109) and Abdul Basit's unbeaten 70. In response, Rafiq Shirazi CC was bowled out for 127, with Zafar Ali taking 4/24 and Samiullah chipping in with 3/21.

Pak Surti CC defeated Good Luck CC by 50 runs at Afza Ground. Israr Ahmed's 65 and Muhammad Waqas' 55 helped Pak Surti post 279/9.

Good Luck CC managed 229 in reply, falling short despite Talah Bahadur's 3/47.

At KCCA Stadium, Modern Gymkhana won a close contest against New Karachi Gymkhana, defending a total of 140 by bowling out their opponents for 122. Ghazanfar Khan and Zakwan Ahmed took 3 wickets each in the victory.

In the final match, Doab Cricket Club beat Karachi Fighter CC by 31 runs at AAS Ground. Waqas Iqbal's 51 led Doab to 163, while Muhammad Akram’s devastating 5/15 ensured Karachi Fighter CC was bowled out for 132.

The tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricants.

Recent Stories

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshop ..

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

10 minutes ago
 Peaceful protest right of every political party bu ..

Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..

3 minutes ago
 Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speak ..

Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers

3 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

3 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights

3 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces f ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO

3 minutes ago
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 n ..

Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told

3 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani students excel in University of Lo ..

Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme

3 minutes ago
 Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, ..

Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects

10 minutes ago
 Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, ..

Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,S ..

3 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, direct ..

CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, directs execution of plan to improve ..

3 minutes ago
 Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, ..

Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, wedding ceremonies

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports