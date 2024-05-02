Open Menu

Four Matches Decided In National Challenge Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published May 02, 2024 | 10:14 PM

A total of four matches were played on the second day of the National Challenge Cup 2023 final round here at the Jinnah Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A total of four matches were played on the second day of the National Challenge Cup 2023 final round here at the Jinnah sports Complex.

In the first match, WSTC and Pakistan Police played in a 1-1 draw. Mohib Ullah scored for WSTC and Qurban Ali scored for Pakistan Police.

The second game saw SA Gardens defeating Pakistan Railway 5-3.

Roger scored two goals, while Tauqeer, Murtaza and Umair scored apiece for SA Gardens. Abdul Rehman, Nabeel, and Muhammad Masood contributed one goal each for Pakistan Railways.

In the third match, Wapda thrashed Otto Crane by 5-2. Shayek Dost and Ahmad Fahim helped his side scoring two goals each while Umar Hayat scored apiece. For Otto Cranes, Sagar Masih netted two goals.

In the fourth match, PAF beat Asia Ghee Mills by 3-0. Samad Khan scored two goals while Fasih made one for PAF.

