Four Matches Decided In National Challenge Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published May 02, 2024 | 10:14 PM
A total of four matches were played on the second day of the National Challenge Cup 2023 final round here at the Jinnah Sports Complex
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A total of four matches were played on the second day of the National Challenge Cup 2023 final round here at the Jinnah sports Complex.
In the first match, WSTC and Pakistan Police played in a 1-1 draw. Mohib Ullah scored for WSTC and Qurban Ali scored for Pakistan Police.
The second game saw SA Gardens defeating Pakistan Railway 5-3.
Roger scored two goals, while Tauqeer, Murtaza and Umair scored apiece for SA Gardens. Abdul Rehman, Nabeel, and Muhammad Masood contributed one goal each for Pakistan Railways.
In the third match, Wapda thrashed Otto Crane by 5-2. Shayek Dost and Ahmad Fahim helped his side scoring two goals each while Umar Hayat scored apiece. For Otto Cranes, Sagar Masih netted two goals.
In the fourth match, PAF beat Asia Ghee Mills by 3-0. Samad Khan scored two goals while Fasih made one for PAF.
Recent Stories
Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 3
Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital
Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached
BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence
PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas
Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated in ..
Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan
AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund
Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber
Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobiliz ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis Trophy 2024 from May 346 seconds ago
-
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated injury8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan hockey team reach Malaysia for Azlan Shah Tournament2 minutes ago
-
Hasan Ali recalled, Salman Agha, Haris Rauf back for Ireland, England T20Is48 minutes ago
-
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales2 hours ago
-
Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral1 hour ago
-
'Cool' to race against legends says ripening Piastri2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz crashes, Sinner hobbles out of Madrid2 hours ago
-
PCB proposes India in Lahore for 2025 champions trophy3 hours ago
-
Punjab, KP move in National Table Tennis League finals5 hours ago
-
FIH Hockey Nations Cup from May 315 hours ago
-
Inter-Madrasa Games: Swat qualifies for Football, Cricket and Volleyball finals6 hours ago