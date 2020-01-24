Four matches decided in Prof. Ejaz Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tourney

Sun Cricket Club defeated Z.A. Sports by 10 wickets, New Paramount Cricket Club defeated United Gymkhana by 66 runs, Pak Shaheen Cricket Club beat Pak Flag by three wickets and North Shire beat Young Co-Operators Cricket Club by eight wickets as four matches were decided in the Prof. Ejaz Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament played at different grounds of the city

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):Sun Cricket Club defeated Z.A. Sports by 10 wickets, New Paramount Cricket Club defeated United Gymkhana by 66 runs, Pak Shaheen Cricket Club beat Pak Flag by three wickets and North Shire beat Young Co-Operators Cricket Club by eight wickets as four matches were decided in the Prof. Ejaz Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament played at different grounds of the city.

The Tournament organized by the Rising Star Cricket Club with the permission of the PCB.

In the first game Z.A. Sports were bundled out for just 49 in 16.3 overs with fast bowler Saqib Khan grabbing six wickets for 23 runs.

Sun Cricket Club knocked off the required runs in only 5.2 overs.

In other matches, New Paramount Cricket Club defeated United Gymkhana by 66 runs at the Pak Star Ground, Pak Shaheen Cricket Club beat Pak Flag by three wickets at the TM Ground and North Shire defeated Young Co-Operators Cricket Club by eight wickets at the KCCA Stadium.

Scores in brief: North Shire CC beat Young Co-Operators CC by eight wickets at KCCA Stadium.

Young Co-Operators Cricket Club 88 in 28.3 overs (Muhammad 19; Saif Yamin 5-37); North Shire Cricket Club 89-2 in 14 overs (Muhammad Mutahir 29 not out, IIasan Kashil`29 not out).

Pak Shaheen Cricket Club beat Pak Flag Cricket Club by three wickets at TMC Ground.

Pak Flag Cricket Club 265 in 44.3 overs (Sabin Ahmed 86, Hasan Ali 62, Zeeshan Khan 38, Humayun Mirza 25, Muhammad Waqar 20: Osama Farooqui 2-32, Asim Farooq 2-35, Razi Anwar 2-52); Pak Shaheen Cricket Club 266-7 in 42.5 overs (Nazar Mohammad 42 not out, Asim Rafiq 35, Tanvir Shah 26, Saud Farooqui 24, Muhammad Waqar 2-29, Faizullah 2-44. Zeeshan Khan 2-58).

Sun Cricket Club beat Z.A. Sports by 10 wickets at Eastern Star Ground.

Z.A. Sports 49 in 16.3 overs (Saqib Khan 6-23, Tariq Khan 2-6. Abid Qahar 2-16): Sun Cricket Club 50-0 in 5.2 overs (Muhammad Nafay 45 not out).

New Paramount Cricket Club beat United Gymkhana by 66 runs at Pak Star Ground.

New Paramount Cricket Club 190 in 39.5 overs (Ammad Rafiq 50, Farhad Ali 38, Syed Asrar Shah 33. Abid Ali 25; Abdul Wasay 3-38, Danish Ahmed 2-6. Muhammad Hussain Ali 2-24): United Gymkhana 124 in 32.2 overs (Abdullah Rafay 70; Aftab Alam 5-19, Ammad Raliq 2-24).

The Matches were supervised by Tahir Rasheed, Muhammad Younas, AqilAdil, Muhammad Younis, Azeezur Rehman, Akhter Qureshi, Shahid Aslam and Muhammad Rehan while official scorers were Junaid Afzal, Muhammad Minhaj and Kheyam Mustafa.