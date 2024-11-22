Four matches in Metropolitan Football Cup 2024 decided

Four more matches were played during the ongoing Metropolitan Football Cup 2024, at four different locations in the metropolis, being organized under the auspices of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Department of Culture and Sports

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Four more matches were played during the ongoing Metropolitan Football Cup 2024, at four different locations in the metropolis, being organized under the auspices of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Department of Culture and sports.

The first match was held at Kakri Ground in Lyari, where the team from Saddar Town defeated North Karachi Town by a score of 10 goals to 1.

The second match took place at Madho Ground between Malir and Chanesar Town, with Chanesar Town winning 5-2 against Malir Town.

The third match was played at the KMC Football Stadium between Ibrahim Hyderi Town and Moria Mir Bahr Town, where Moria Mir Bahr Town failed to score, and Ibrahim Hyderi Town won 3-0.

The fourth match was held at Muhammadi Football Ground in Malir, where Gulberg Town defeated Gulshan Town 5-0 in a spectacular victory.

Football fans in Karachi are showing keen interest in the ongoing KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament 2024, with a large number of spectators enjoying the matches and applauding the players for their excellent performances.

A total of 24 teams are participating in the tournament, with 23 teams representing town administrations and one team from KMC.

The winning team of the KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament will receive a trophy and a cash prize of one million rupees, the runner-up will receive Rs 500,000, and the third-place team will be awarded Rs 250,000 in cash.

The matches of the tournament are being held at football grounds in all seven districts of Karachi, with the semi-finals and final to be played under floodlights.

The FIFA-approved referees and other technical staff have been appointed for the supervision of the tournament, and consultations with former footballers and experts have been ensured to maintain high standards for this first-ever Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament organized by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

This will ensure that football fans in the city experience the best quality of play. The participating teams from various towns have also been provided with kits for the tournament.