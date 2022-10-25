UrduPoint.com

Four Matches Played In KP Open Tennis Championship

Four matches decided on the second day of the ongoing Director General Sports KP Open Tennis Championship being played here at Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday

DIG Special Branch Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Saqib Ismail Memon was the chief guest on this occasion. A total of four matches were decided in the 7th DG Sports KP Open Tennis Championship. He was accompanied by Provincial Tennis Association Secretary General Umar Ayaz Khalil, coaches Zakirullah, Shehryar, Shahid Afridi, Janan Khan, Asrar Gul, Ruman Gul, Shah Hussain and many others were present.

In the ongoing Championship WAPDA's Shahsawar defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Ehsanullah by 6-2 and 6-1 in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals of the main singles. Barkat Ullah defeated Shaheen Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6-4 and 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

In the third match, Saqib Umar of Sui Northern beat Talha of KP in straight sets 6-2 and 6-2, while in the fourth match, Pakistan Air Force's Yousuf Khalil beat Azhar Ali 6-4 and 6-4 in a thrilling match that lasted for two hours.

More than 100 players of different age groups are participating in Men's single, Men's double, Boys single U16, boys single U12, boys U8 are participating. The Championship will continue till October 29, in which Pakistan Police, Pakistan Air Force, SNGPL, Pakistan Wapda and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players will compete in different age groups.

In this tournament, Pakistan No. 2 Shoaib Khan, Pakistan number five Yousuf Khalil, Pakistan No.6 Barkatullah, Pakistan No. 9 Saqib Umar, U16 Shahwar Khan, Hamza Roman, Arsalan Khan in U12 are taking part while M. Shayan Afridi, Zohaib Amjad, Muhammad Ryan, Salar, U8 includes Faizan Afridi, Ryan Umar Khalil, Salar were the other prominent players part of the Championship.

