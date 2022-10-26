UrduPoint.com

Four-member Pak Outfit To Compete At Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published October 26, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Four-member Pak outfit to compete at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

A four-member Pakistan outfit will be featuring in the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), which tees off at the Amata Spring Country Club Chonburi, Thailand on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A four-member Pakistan outfit will be featuring in the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), which tees off at the Amata Spring Country Club Chonburi, Thailand on Thursday.

The team is led by Omar Khalid Hussain, Pakistan's top golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), while Salman Jehangir, Pakistan's second-best player on WAGR, Yashal Shah (3) and Saim Shazli (4) are the other golfers, who will be vying in the event.

"I'm really excited to participate in this prestigious championship and will be trying to live up to the nation's expectations," Omar told APP on phone.

The 18-year-old said his preparation for the event was good. "Physically and mentally I feel myself in a pretty good condition and hope to have my best display at the championship and improve my amateur ranking," he said.

He said he knew the standard of the play in the event was very high but added that it was an opportunity for him to measure his own performance against the best in the region.

"I believe the event also offers a perfect chance to me to showcase my skills at such a high-profile tournament," he added.

The AAC was created in 2009 as a joint initiative to develop the game by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), the Masters Tournament and The R&A. The champion receives an invitation to play in the Masters Tournament and The Open, while the runner(s)-up gain a place in The Open Qualifying Series for The Open.

/395/932

Related Topics

Pakistan World Thailand Event Best Top

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court disposes of plea for quashing ca ..

Lahore High Court disposes of plea for quashing case against Farhat Shahzadi

3 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab pays tribute to martyred constable

IGP Punjab pays tribute to martyred constable

3 minutes ago
 PPP guarantees national development, public prospe ..

PPP guarantees national development, public prosperity: Maah Jabeen

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris, no matter ..

Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris, no matter what the cost: Prime Minister ..

3 minutes ago
 UN's Griffiths Says Had Useful Discussions With US ..

UN's Griffiths Says Had Useful Discussions With US on Export of Russian Food, Fe ..

5 minutes ago
 DG Sports Open Tennis Championship, quarter-finals ..

DG Sports Open Tennis Championship, quarter-finals round complete

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.