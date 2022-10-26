Four-member Pak outfit to compete at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

A four-member Pakistan outfit will be featuring in the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), which tees off at the Amata Spring Country Club Chonburi, Thailand on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A four-member Pakistan outfit will be featuring in the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), which tees off at the Amata Spring Country Club Chonburi, Thailand on Thursday.

The team is led by Omar Khalid Hussain, Pakistan's top golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), while Salman Jehangir, Pakistan's second-best player on WAGR, Yashal Shah (3) and Saim Shazli (4) are the other golfers, who will be vying in the event.

"I'm really excited to participate in this prestigious championship and will be trying to live up to the nation's expectations," Omar told APP on phone.

The 18-year-old said his preparation for the event was good. "Physically and mentally I feel myself in a pretty good condition and hope to have my best display at the championship and improve my amateur ranking," he said.

He said he knew the standard of the play in the event was very high but added that it was an opportunity for him to measure his own performance against the best in the region.

"I believe the event also offers a perfect chance to me to showcase my skills at such a high-profile tournament," he added.

The AAC was created in 2009 as a joint initiative to develop the game by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), the Masters Tournament and The R&A. The champion receives an invitation to play in the Masters Tournament and The Open, while the runner(s)-up gain a place in The Open Qualifying Series for The Open.

