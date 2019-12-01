ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Four-member squad was representing Pakistan in the Mani Thailand Open Jump Rope Skipping Championship which kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

The Pakistani players include Iqra Naseem, Muhammad Zaryad Al, Huzaifa Jami, Mhammad Niaz. Adnan Malik has been appointed as manager while Raja Nasir Mehmood would be yhe coach, said a press release issued here.

Permanent Secretary of Bankok Metropolitan, Silapasuay Raweesaengsoon inaugurated the Chamiopnship. President, Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, Dr.

Afshan Malik, President, Thai Jump Rope Association, Nutchapol Tanchareon, Secretary General, Miss Angkana Hiranprevek were also present on the occasion.

Around 1000 male.and female jumpers from Thailand, South Korea, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Singapore would be taking part in different categories including Singles Boys U-15, Professional Male, Girls U-15, Professional female, Male Open, Professional Open, Female Open, Professional Female Open, Doubles Men, Doubles Women and U-15 Doubles boys.