Four-member Pak Team Leaves For New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):A four-member Pakistan women tennis team has left for New Zealand to feature in the Fed Cup scheduled to be held from February 1 to 10.

"The team includes Ushna Sohail, Sara Mansoor, Sara Mahboob and Mahin Aftab," Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Secretary General of Col. (R) Gul Rahman told APP.

He said the women's team had played three events during the ongoing month and had worked hard in the tournaments.

"Hopefully the players will return to the country by performing well in the Fed Cup," he said.

"Eight nations will join hosts New Zealand in Wellington, including Guam, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Turkmenistan for the Fed Cup," he said.

In Wellington, eight teams would compete across two Pools of four teams (Pools A & B). The winners of each pool will play-off to determine which nation would advance to Asia/Oceania Group I.

He said PTF was doing all-out efforts for the development of tennis in the country.

To a question, he said the annual grant of the federation was less and needs to be increased.

He also lauded Senator Farhatullah Babar for the establishment of a tennis academy in Islamabad and Karachi. "It will promote the game of tennis and will provide opportunities for players at grass root level," he said.

/395

