UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four-member Pak Team To Feature In Tashkent World Taekwondo Cadet C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:55 PM

Four-member Pak team to feature in Tashkent World Taekwondo Cadet C'ships

For the first time, a four-member Pakistan team would feature in the Tashkent World Taekwondo Cadet Championships scheduled to be held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 7 to 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :For the first time, a four-member Pakistan team would feature in the Tashkent World Taekwondo Cadet Championships scheduled to be held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 7 to 10.

According to information received here, the four-member team includes Lt Col (R) Raja Wasim Ahmed (Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President); Murtaza Hassan Bangash (International Referee); Jalal Hydar (manager/coach) and Fateehma Tu Zuhrra (female athlete).

PTF hopes to get good exposure during the event which would improve the skills and techniques of young athlete. Participation in the event would also portray a soft image of the country and sports Ministry at Asian and World Level.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Young Tashkent Uzbekistan August Event From Asia

Recent Stories

PIMS asked to ensure availability of medicines, es ..

3 minutes ago

Increasing Pakistan's forest cover, essential to a ..

3 minutes ago

Citizens for imposing ban on use of 'sheesha' in c ..

3 minutes ago

Extremist Indian government intentions clear: Bila ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds Internat ..

3 minutes ago

India assassinating democracy in Occupied Kashmir: ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.