ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A four-member Pakistan team will feature in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship, scheduled to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, UAE from February 14.

According to details, the four Pakistani players to compete in the extravaganza include two male and as many female athletes. The male players include Murad Ali and Irfan Bhatti while the female athletes are Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazalla Siddiqui.

Pakistan was placed alongside Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong badminton in Group D of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship.

Pakistan would face Japan in their opener of the Mixed Team Championship to conclude on February 19. Pakistan would play its second and third matches against Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, respectively.

Teams have been divided into four groups for the championship. Group A includes China, South Korea, Singapore and Uzbekistan while Group B has Malaysia, India, Kazakhstan and UAE. Whereas, Group C consists of Indonesia, Thailand, Bahrain, Syria, and Lebanon and Group D comprises Pakistan, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong.