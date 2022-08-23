Four-member Pakistan Cycling Squad for World Road Championship named

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The four-member Pakistan Cycling Squad for the forthcoming World Road Championship, to be held in Australia from September 17-25, 2022, has been named.

President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Syed Azhar Ali Shah told APP here on Tuesday that in the first phase for the Pakistan team, trials were held in three provinces including Lahore, Karachi and Quetta. Among the shortlisted athletes, the successful men were Ismail Anwar of Baikistan Cycling academy and Ezzatullah of WAPDA while the successful women were Baikistan Cycling Academy Zainab Rizwan and Rabia Gharib, he added.

The two best men and two best women of the Pakistan Cycling Federation will represent the Pakistani cycling team in Australia in the World Championship. President PCF Syed Azhar said that the athletes were selected on the basis of the best time and speed in the trials.

He said 202 countries of the world would participate in the championship, in which Pakistan's rank was 108.

Shah thanked the Chairman of the selection committee Muazzam Khan, and the members Nusrat Khan, Adnan Ahsan Khan, Haroon General, Jan Alam, Mohammad Ayaz Khan, Javed Khan and Shahzad Butt for their efforts.