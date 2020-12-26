Four-month long Quaid-e-Azam sports festival ends in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) ::The four-month-long Quaid-e-Azam Sports Festival for the soldiers of Bajaur by the Pakistan Army has come to an end with a colourful closing ceremony held at Fazal Stadium Bajaur Scouts.

Brigadier Azhar Munir. Suleiman Khalid, Commandant of Bajaur Scouts, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Khan Sherpao and security forces and civil administration officials, tribal elders and a large number of sports fans were present on this occasion.

The Quaid-e-Azam Sports Festival, organized in collaboration with the security forces, which started on September 6, featured various sports. On the last day of the sports festival, the final cricket match was played between the teams of Tehsil Khar and Mamond, which was won by the Khar cricket team after a thrilling contest.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Sports Festival, Brigadier Azhar Maner said that the aim of the festival was to attract the youth of Bajaur towards sports and healthy activities and to provide opportunities to national and international players to play side-by-side with local talented players.

He said that the youth of Bajaur proved that they are peace loving and patriotic people who took active part in all sports activities. He said that similar mega sports events would be organized in all the tribal districts in the near future.

On this occasion, he gave prizes to the players who performed well in the festival. He also awarded Rs. 100,000 to the winners Khar and Rs. 50,000 to the runners-up Mamond Cricket team.