Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Four more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi.

Brilliant centuries by Jehangir Javed 124, Ubais Ullah 124 and Waqar Ahmed 103 were made, a communique said on Friday.

Scores in Brief :

In the first match of the day at TMC Ground Zone-IV Greens defeated Zone-VII Blues by 5 Wickets. Zone-VII Blues 216/6 in allotted 45 overs. Waqar Ahmed 103 3x6 1x6, Hammad Bhatti 41, Rizwan Abbasi 22, Abdur Rehman 20. Muhammad Owais 3/27.

Zone-IV Greens 220/5 in 29.2. Overs. Muhammad Maaz 68 9x4, Afnan Khan 54 5x4 3x6, Rameez Shahid 43, Mudasir 27. Afroz Hasan 2/28.

In the 2nd match Zone-III Blues beat Zone-VII Greens by 6 wickets at Gulberg Gymkhana Almansoora Ground. Zone-VII Greens 254/4 in 4t overs. Zafar Ali 54 2x4 3x6, Huzaifa Munir 54 6x4 3x6, Zaeem Rizvi 53 6x4 3x6, Ghazanfar Yar 28, Ghani Subhan 23.

Hasan Asim 2/47, Zohaib Khan 2/39.

Zone-III Blues 255/4 in 33.1 overs. Ubais ullah 124 16x4 4x6 not out, Hamza Nadeem 50 6x4, Karar Ali 46. Muzzamil Khan 2/39.

In the 3rd match at RLCA Gulberg Zone-V Greens beat Zone-VII Reds by 3 Wickets. Zone-VII Reds 254 allout in 44.5 overs. Jehangir Javed 124 13x4 2x6, Abdul Raheem 31, Hussain Abbas 20. Hassan Khan (mf) 4/49, Muhammad Zahid 2/43, Faiz Ahmed 2/58.

Zone-V Greens 255/7 in 44.2 overs. Muhammad Hussain 72 12x4, Raja Liaquat 63 6x4 1x6, Muhammad Shahbaz 59 5x4 1x6, Muhammad Zahid 26. Luqman Shah 2/58.

In the fourth match Zone-VI Reds beat Zone-I Blues by 124 runs at KCCA Stadium. Zone-VI Reds 259/6 in 45 overs. Ali Isaq 72 11x4, Zain Anwar 43, M.Tariq Khan 39, S.M.Tahami 38, Muhammad Asad 35. Hussain Mustafa 2/35, Adnan Shah 2/36, Farman Ahmed 2/38.

Zone-I Blues 135 allout in 38.2 overs. Shafi ullah 69 8x4. Faraz Hussain 3/21, M.Tariq Khan 2/25.