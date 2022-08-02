UrduPoint.com

Four More Pakistan Athletes Out Of Medal Race

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 02, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Pakistan's hopes to win the first medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games suffered a big blow as four more athletes saw an early exit in their respective events in Birmingham on Tuesday

Sprinters Shajar Abbas and Aneela Gulzar failed to move to next rounds as they finished fourth and last in their respective heats of first round of 100m race of men and women events.

Shajar, who appeared in heat four of 100m race, finished fourth with a time of 10.38. Jamaica's Conroy Jones, finished the heat in a time of 10.28 and Scotland's Adam Thomas, who finished second as he ran a time of 10.

30 advanced to next round Erric Harrison Jr of Trinidad and Tobago remained third as he ran a time of 10.37.

In the women's100m race, Pakistan's Aneela ended last in her as well as in all heats as she took 14.01 to cover the distance.

Mehreen Baloch, who became the first ever female pugilist to represent Pakistan in boxing, was also eliminated from the event in 57kg weight category after losing 5-0 to her Sri Lankan opponent Sajeewani Coorey Muthuthanthri.

In swimming, Haseeb Tariq represented the country in the 50m freestyle, finishing fourth in the heats by covering the prescribed distance in 24.65 seconds.

