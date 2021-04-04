UrduPoint.com
Four New Virus Cases At Lyon Women Takes Total To 14

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:28 AM

Four new virus cases at Lyon women takes total to 14

Lyon announced on Saturday that four new cases of coronavirus have been detected among their women's squad, taking the total number of positive players at the European champions to 14

The French side recently had the second leg of their women's Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak among its ranks.

The French side recently had the second leg of their women's Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak among its ranks.

Lyon, who hold a 1-0 lead over PSG ahead of the match on April 18, had requested the fixture change after registering virus cases in their squad.

