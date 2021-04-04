Four new virus cases at Lyon women takes total to 14

Lyon, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Lyon announced on Saturday that four new cases of coronavirus have been detected among their women's squad, taking the total number of positive players at the European champions to 14.

The French side recently had the second leg of their women's Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak among its ranks.

Lyon, who hold a 1-0 lead over PSG ahead of the match on April 18, had requested the fixture change after registering virus cases in their squad.

France internationals Amandine Henry and Sakina Karchaoui were among the players to test positive, and will not join the squad for friendlies against England and the United States this month.

The pair had been controversially called up by France coach Corinne Diacre along with Eugenie Le Sommer despite initially being contact cases following the outbreak at Lyon.