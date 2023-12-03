Four Pak athletes to feature in World MMA C’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Four Pakistani athletes would feature in the World Mixed Martial Arts Championship, scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from December 6 to 10.

According to President Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PMMAF) Zulfiqar Ali, the athletes participating in the event include Shahzaib, Asim Khan, Dawood Jan and Abdul Rehman while Imran Qasim would be the team coach.

"Shahzaib and Asim are in good shape and their performance have been up to the mark,” he said.

"Initially, we had planned to send seven males and as many female athletes to participate in the championship but due to scarcity of funds it could not be materialized".

Everyone is working really hard for the championship. We have also arranged the best possible training for the athletes. The World Championship represents one of the highest levels of competition which an athlete of fighter can perform in, he said.