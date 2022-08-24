ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Four Pakistani cyclists would feature in the upcoming World Road Cycling Championship scheduled to be held in Wollongong, Australia from September 17 to 25.

According to Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Pakistani cyclists would participate in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) events of the World Road Cycling Championship.

Shah said Pakistani cyclists to participate in the mega event including two male and as many female.

The first phase trials for the selection of Pakistan team were held in three provinces including Lahore, Karachi and Quetta.

"Athletes from all over the country participated in the trials and the final trials were held in Lahore on Tuesday, August 23, in which shortlisted athletes participated.

"Among male athletes Ismail Anwar of Baikistan Cycling academy and Izatullah of Wapda were selected while Zainab Rizwan and Rabia Gharib of Baikistan Cycling Academy were picked in women. They will represent the Pakistani cycling team in Australia at the World Championships."Azhar Ali Shah said the athletes were selected on the basis of best timings and speed. He also thanked the Chairman of the Selection Committee Muazzam Khan, and members Nusrat Khan, Adnan Ahsan Khan, Haroon General, Nusrat Khan, Jan Alam, Mohammad Ayaz Khan, Javed Khan and Shahzad Butt for their efforts in conducting free and fair trails.

As many as 202 countries would feature in the World Championship. Pakistan is currently ranked 108 in the World Cycling Rankings.