UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Pak Judokas To Crave For Medals At World Judo Championships

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:48 PM

Four Pak judokas to crave for medals at World Judo Championships

A four-member Pakistan outfit will be craving for medals at the World Judo Championships 2019, taking place at Nippon Budokan Tokyo, Japan from August 25 to September 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :A four-member Pakistan outfit will be craving for medals at the World Judo Championships 2019, taking place at Nippon Budokan Tokyo, Japan from August 25 to September 1.

A total of 889 athletes from 151 countries will chip in the marquee event with hosts Japan, Brazil, China, Germany, Mongolia, Portugal, Russia, and South Korea fielding the maximum quota of 18 judokas each. The championships will also feature an eight-member Refugee Olympic Team for the first time.

Pakistan team is comprised of two men and as many women judokas, Shah Hussain Shah (-100kg), Mohammad Hasnain (-66kg), Amina Toyda (-57kg) and Humaira (-49kg).

"Shah and Amina are already present at the home of judo (Japan) and getting training at its capital Tokyo, while Hasnain and Humaira will depart on August 23," Masood Ahmed, vice president of PJF told APP on Monday.

The Championships would also serve as a qualifier for Tokyo Olympics.

"These championships are very important for us as winning a gold medal at them will mean a direct entry to the Olympic Games," he said.

According to Masood the federation had expectations from Shah and Amina due to the quality training they were getting in Japan. "Our other two judokas are also highly-talented but as it would be their first appearance at the Worlds, we are not expecting instant results from them. However, we believe they've the potential to impress." He said that even if a judoka managed to win a silver or a bronze medal at the World Championships his ranking would improve a lot, which would provide him the chance to qualify for the Olympics by performing well again at some other international events.

Hasnain is the reigning national champion, who also won silver medal in the recently-held military judo championships in Uzbekistan, while nine-time national champion Humaira is the South Asian gold medalist.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Russia China Germany Tokyo Uzbekistan Brazil Portugal Japan South Korea Mongolia August September Women 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event From Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

Government's performance wins hearts of nation: Le ..

53 seconds ago

GB Governor assures to get special grant for flood ..

55 seconds ago

Over 15 million families to be enrolled under Seha ..

56 seconds ago

Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez to Visit Russi ..

58 seconds ago

Human rights violated in IOK: Mamata Banerjee

15 minutes ago

Chinese UN envoy calls for peaceful means to resol ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.