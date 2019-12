Four Pakistan players - Muhammad Asim Khan, Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman and Tayyab Aslam advanced to the quarterfinals of men's event of Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournament here at Mushaf Squash Complex,on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Four Pakistan players - Muhammad Asim Khan, Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman and Tayyab Aslam advanced to the quarterfinals of men's event of Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournament here at Mushaf Squash Complex,on Monday.

Muhammad Asim Khan Pakistan defeated England's Curtis Malik 3-0 in straight sets, 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 in 36 minutes, while Farhan Mehboob beat compatriot Amaad Fareed 7-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-7, 11-5 in 40 minutes exciting contest.

Elsewhere, Farhan Zaman outclassed Mazen Gamal of Egypt in a well-fought battle 11-13, 11-9, 3-11, 11-2, 12-10 in 56 minutes, while Tayyab Aslam swatted aside compatriot Noor Zaman 11-8, 13-11, 11-5 in 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan women players remained unable to move to quarterfinals as they conceded defeats in their respective matches.

Following are the results:Men Event: Youssef Ibrahim (Egypt) bt Chi Him Wong (Hong Kong) 9-11, 6-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-4 (41 Min), Muhammad Asim Khan (Pakistan) bt Curtis Malik (England) 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 (36 Min), Farhan Mehboob (Pakistan) bt Amaad Fareed (Pakistan) 7-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-7, 11-5 (40 Min), Farhan Zaman (Pakistan) bt Mazen Gamal (Egypt) 11-13, 11-9, 3-11, 11-2, 12-10 (56 Min), Tayyab Aslam (Pakistan) bt Noor Zaman (Pakistan) 11-8, 13-11, 11-5 (25 Min), Yahya Elnawasany (Egypt) bt Tsz Kwan Lau (Hong Kong) 12-10, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7 (25 Min), Rui Soares (Portugal) bt Yannik Omlor (Germany) 12-10, 11-8, 11-8 (37 Min), Mohamed ElSherbini (Egypt) bt Tang Ming Hong (Hong Kong) 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 (26 Min).

Women Event: Hana Moataz (Egypt) bt Tsz-Wing Tong (Hong Kong) 11-9, 6-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-7 (35 Min), Farah Momen (Egypt) bt Shahd El Refaey (Egypt) 11-9, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4 (33 Min), Waen Li Lai (Malaysia) bt Moqaddas Ashraf (Pakistan) 11-3, 11-7, 11-7 (17 Min), Farida Mohamed (Egypt) bt Saima Shaukat (Pakistan) 11-9, 11-2, 11-4 (13 Min), Meena Hamed (Egypt) bt Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) 11-7, 11-9, 11-2 (17 Min), Cindy Merlo (Switzerland) bt Anam Mustafa Aziz (Pakistan) 11-1, 11-3, 11-2 (16 Min), Nadia Pfister (Switzerland) bt Amna Fayyaz (Pakistan) 11-4, 11-5, 8-11, 7-11, 11-5 (33 Min), Sabrina Sobhy (USA) bt Madina Zafar (Pakistan) 11-9, 11-4, 11-1 (20 Min).