ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Four Pakistani players will feature in the 21st Asian Squash Team Championship for Men & Women to be held at Cheongju International Squash Stadium, Korea from October 31 to November 4.

The Pakistan squash team would participate in the Men's event only, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The players include Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman, Ahsan Ayaz and Farhan Mehboob.

Wg Cdr Ali Saud Hassan (manager), Zulfiqar Ali Khan (coach) and Chf Wrt Off Muhammad Boota (physical trainer) would also accompany the players.

A total of 12 Men teams were divided into two pools. India, Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, Korea and Taipei were placed in Pool-A whereas, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Iran, Philippines and Singapore are in Pool-B.

Pakistan team would face Taipei in its first match, on October 31 and Korea in the second game in the evening session on the same day.