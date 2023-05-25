Four Pakistani players would feature in the 26th World Taekwondo Championships scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 29-June 4

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Four Pakistani players would feature in the 26th World Taekwondo Championships scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 29-June 4.

"The championship would be participated by male and female athletes from all over the world," President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col (R) Waseem Ahmed Janjua told APP.

He said four players would represent Pakistan in the championship including Hamza Saeed, Haroon Khan, Shahzeb and Arbaaz Khan while Yusuf Karimi would accompany the team as coach.

The championship comprises eight weight events for men and women each.

Men's competitions include feather weight (-54 kg), flyweight (-58 kg), bantamweight (-63 kg), feather weight (-68 kg), light weight (-74 kg), welter weight (-74 kg, -80 kg), Middle weight (-87 kg) and Heavy weight (+87 kg) while women's categories comprise Finweight (- 46 kg), Flyweight (- 49 kg), Bantamweight (-53 kg), featherweight (-57 kg), lightweight (-62 kg), welterweight (-67 kg), middleweight (-73 kg) and heavyweight (+73 kg).