Four Pakistani players move in boys' singles quarterfinals of World Jr Tennis Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published November 20, 2024 | 10:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Four Pakistani players Ahmad Nael, Bilal Asim, Muhammad Talha Khan and Abubakar Talha have qualified for the boys' singles quarterfinals of the ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex on Wednesday.
This event has brought together 80 junior players from around the globe, including 50 boys and 30 girls representing countries such as Pakistan, Japan, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Canada, Korea, Germany, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Singapore, USA, Belarus, and Russia.
In Boys Singles pre-quarterfinals, Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Asad Zaman (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Sion J (KOR) beat Aahil Kaleel (SRI) 6-2,6-2; Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) beat Muhammad Salar Khan (PAK) 6-1,4-6,6-2; Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) beat Patham Laosakulporn (THA) 7-5,6-2; Bilal Asim (PAK) beat Yeonmu Jung (KOR) 6-4,6-2; Minwoo KIM (KOR) beat Muhammad Haider All Rizwan (PAK) 6-1,7-5; Abubakar Talha (PAK) beat Ho Jun Park (KOR) 6-4,3-6,7-5.
In Girls Singles pre-quarterfinals, Hinata Wada (JPN) beat hayoon Kim (KOR) 6-4, 6-7(4) 6-3; Karolina Ligai (KAZ) beat Haruhi Katsube (JPN) 6-2,6-2; Youngchae Oh (KOR) beat Pudit Phapatsirikul (THA) 6-4,6-4; Elizaveta Privalova beat Gehansa Methnadi Lamappulage Don (SRI) 6-, 6-2; Yeon Joo Cha (KOR) beat Paweenon Nualsri (THA) 7-5 6-3.
In Boys Doubles quarterfinals, Muhammad Haider Rizwan (PAK), Abubakar Talha (PAK) Aahil Kaleel (SRD), Louis Dish Knese (GER) 6-1,6-1.
In Girls Doubles quarterfinals, A Hyun (KOR), Chaeria Lee (KOR) beat Tanisha Kantam (SGP), Leyla-Esther Knese (GER) 6-1,6-4; Dinara De Silva (SRI), Phitchayapak Srimuk (THA) beat Jn A Hong (KOR), Chaewon Moon (KOR) 6-2,6-4.
