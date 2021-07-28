Four People Killed In Plane Crash In Western Ukraine - Emergencies Authorities
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:00 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) A light sport aircraft crashed into a private home in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region, killing four people, local emergencies authorities said.
The crash occurred near the village of Sheparivtsi at around 13:40 local time on Wednesday (10:40 GMT).
The fire that occurred after the plane crashed into the private house was contained at 13:58 local time.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
No details on the victims have been released. Police and rescue workers are on scene.