Four Players From KP Selected In National Badminton Squad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Four players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed to make it to the national badminton team that would represent the country in the South Asian International Badminton Championship to be commencing on March 3, 2024 at Jinnah sports Complex Islamabad.
The players comprising Abdul Haseeb Khan and Mohammad Ayan will represent the country in the U15 category while Qari Mohammad Umar and Fahad Ahmed will represent the country in the U17 category.
These players will show their skills in the South Asian Championship to be played in Islamabad from March 3.
Apart from Pakistan, teams from India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will participate in the Championship.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association President Zafar Ali, Secretary Muhammad Amjad Khan, Chairman Executive Sadaqat Shah, and coaches including Hayat Khan, Nadeem Khan, Malik Faraz, and Bushra Khan have congratulated the players.
