Open Menu

Four Players From KP Selected In National Badminton Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Four players from KP selected in National Badminton Squad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Four players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed to make it to the national badminton team that would represent the country in the South Asian International Badminton Championship to be commencing on March 3, 2024 at Jinnah sports Complex Islamabad.

The players comprising Abdul Haseeb Khan and Mohammad Ayan will represent the country in the U15 category while Qari Mohammad Umar and Fahad Ahmed will represent the country in the U17 category.

These players will show their skills in the South Asian Championship to be played in Islamabad from March 3.

Apart from Pakistan, teams from India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will participate in the Championship.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association President Zafar Ali, Secretary Muhammad Amjad Khan, Chairman Executive Sadaqat Shah, and coaches including Hayat Khan, Nadeem Khan, Malik Faraz, and Bushra Khan have congratulated the players.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Bangladesh Iran Sri Lanka Badminton Ayan Bhutan Maldives Nepal March From Asia

Recent Stories

HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, ..

HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agricu ..

31 minutes ago
 Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Ma ..

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts

2 hours ago
 Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

2 hours ago
 New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

4 hours ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

4 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

5 hours ago
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

5 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

18 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports