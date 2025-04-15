Four Players Of Kohiwala Village Shine In National Hockey Teams
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In a remarkable achievement for a single village, four hockey players from Kohiwala have earned spots in Pakistan’s national senior and junior hockey teams, bringing pride to the rural community in District Khanewal.
Rao Arsalan and Rao Arshad Liaqat have been selected for the national training camp ahead of the 2025 Nation Hockey Cup in Malaysia. They join fellow villagers Rao Aqeel and Muhammad Ahmad, who are already representing the country in the junior national team.
This collective success reflects the impact of grassroots development, driven by Al-Majeedia Hockey Club Kohiwala, which has nurtured local talent through consistent training and community support.
Club leaders expressed pride over the players' national representation and reaffirmed their commitment to the revival of Pakistan's national sport through village-level enthusiasm and discipline.
Key members of the club’s executive council include lifetime patron Rao Ali Riaz, discipline committee members Rao Muhammad Akmal, Rao Abdul Khaliq, and Rao Iqrar Ahmad, with Qamar Rao Sajid Hussain serving as chief organizer and Rao Gulzar Ahmad Tanha as organizer. Coordinators Rao Arif Aziz and Rao Amir Sajjad, administrator Rao Muhammad Nadeem, protocol officer Rao Tariq Aziz, and advisory members Sarfraz Ahmad (Army), Imran Badr (Danish school coach), Muhammad Naeem (Rescue 1122), Imran Shabbir (Army), and Sher Zaman also play vital roles in the club’s operations.
