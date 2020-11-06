Four Russian Football Clubs Won None of 12 Matches of UEFA Champions League, Europa League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Four Russian football clubs - Lokomotiv Moscow, Zenit St. Petersburg, Krasnodar and CSKA Moscow - have won no single match in the first part of the group stages of both UEFA Champions League and Europe League as CSKA was defeated by Feyenoord Rotterdam with the score of 3:1.

Feyenoord's goals were scored by Ridgeciano Haps (63rd minute), Orkun Kokcu (71st minute) and Lutsharel Geertruida (72nd minute). The Dutch team's defender Marcos Senesi also scored an own goal in the 80th minute of the match.

The Russian teams have already played three matches in the group stage of the European tournaments each: Lokomotiv and CSKA have two draws and one defeat each, while Zenit and Krasnodar lost two matches and draw one game each.