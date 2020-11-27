Four Russian Football Clubs Won None of 16 Matches of UEFA Champions League, Europa League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Four Russian football clubs - Lokomotiv Moscow, Zenit St. Petersburg, Krasnodar and CSKA Moscow - have won no single match in four match days of the group stages of both UEFA Champions League and Europe League as CSKA played a 0:0 draw with Feyenoord Rotterdam.

The match between CSKA and Feyenoord was held at the CSKA Arena in Moscow on late Thursday.

The Russian teams have already played four matches in the group stages of the European tournaments each: Lokomotiv and CSKA have three draws and one defeat each, while Zenit and Krasnodar lost three matches and draw one game each.