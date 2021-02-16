UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four San Antonio Spurs Players Positive For Virus, Games Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:24 PM

Four San Antonio Spurs players positive for virus, games postponed

Three more games involving the San Antonio Spurs were postponed on Tuesday as the NBA confirmed four players from the team have now tested positive for Covid-19

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Three more games involving the San Antonio Spurs were postponed on Tuesday as the NBA confirmed four players from the team have now tested positive for Covid-19.

An NBA statement said the games would be postponed in order to allow time for contact tracing of other Spurs players as well as members of the Charlotte Hornets roster.

The Hornets, who played against San Antonio on Sunday, have had their next two games postponed.

San Antonio had already seen Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons called off after a Covid-19 case was confirmed on Monday.

The Spurs were due to play Cleveland on Wednesday before travelling to face the New York Knicks on Saturday and the Indiana Pacers next Monday.

The Hornets meanwhile have been forced to shelve Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls and a fixture on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

The San Antonio outbreak comes just weeks after the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association introduced stricter health and safety protocols aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19.

The clampdown included ordering players and team staffers to remain at their residence at all times when the club is at home except to attend team-related activities, exercise outside or perform essential activities.

Related Topics

San Antonio Charlotte Cleveland Detroit Denver Chicago New York Sunday All From

Recent Stories

MWMC signs agreement with Nishtar hospital for sec ..

2 minutes ago

UN General Assembly President Urges Myanmar Milita ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to Consider Making Multinational Naval Dr ..

6 minutes ago

Blinken, Indonesian Foreign Minister Share 'Deep C ..

6 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in Hujra Shah Muqeem area

6 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz criticized for teaching constitution ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.