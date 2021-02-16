Four San Antonio Spurs players positive for virus, games postponed

Three more games involving the San Antonio Spurs were postponed on Tuesday as the NBA confirmed four players from the team have now tested positive for Covid-19

An NBA statement said the games would be postponed in order to allow time for contact tracing of other Spurs players as well as members of the Charlotte Hornets roster.

The Hornets, who played against San Antonio on Sunday, have had their next two games postponed.

San Antonio had already seen Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons called off after a Covid-19 case was confirmed on Monday.

The Spurs were due to play Cleveland on Wednesday before travelling to face the New York Knicks on Saturday and the Indiana Pacers next Monday.

The Hornets meanwhile have been forced to shelve Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls and a fixture on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

The San Antonio outbreak comes just weeks after the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association introduced stricter health and safety protocols aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19.

The clampdown included ordering players and team staffers to remain at their residence at all times when the club is at home except to attend team-related activities, exercise outside or perform essential activities.