Four Spanish Football Fans Charged With Hate Crime Against Real Madrid Star - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The four people who were arrested in Spain for hanging a doll wearing Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior's shirt from the bridge in January have been charged with a hate crime and a crime against moral integrity, Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported on Thursday, citing the presiding court in Madrid

The four men are prohibited from approaching or contacting Vinicius and are banned from getting closer than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) to Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano stadium, to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu or to any stadium of any team of the Spanish national football championship, La Liga, during the games, the newspaper reported.

The offenders reportedly belong to Frente Atletico, a group of ultra fans of Atletico Madrid, and are aged between 19 and 24 years. The classification of the crimes they are charged with could be modified once the investigative proceedings have been completed, Marca reported.

A banner saying "Madrid hates Real" and a doll in Vinicius's white shirt were hanged down the bridge near Real Madrid's training complex Ciudad Deportiva�in January, the day before the team played against Atletico Madrid. Similar banners were hanged in the streets of the city. Real Madrid's officials called such actions of the rival team's fans "annoying and disgusting acts of racism, xenophobia and hatred."�

On Sunday, Real Madrid lost 0-1 to Valencia in the away match of the 35th round of the Spanish national football championship, La Liga. The match was interrupted in the middle of the second half due to racist insults against Vinicius coming from the stands. After the game, Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, said Valencia's fan were calling his player mono, which means "monkey" in Spanish. Vinicius himself said that Spain was turning into a racist country. Three people were arrested following the incident, the Spanish police said.