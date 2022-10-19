Four table tennis players to participate in Punjab games from Khanewal

KHANEWAL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Four players of table tennis from Khanewal will take part in Punjab Games to be commenced from October 24 in Lahore.

A male and three female players including Haris Javid, Kainat Tahir, Sadia Niaz and Shumila will exhibit their skills in the three days games.

Earlier, the girls tennis squad had presented the city in Inter Division table tennis under-17 matches held in Murree.

Social circles has congratulated the players and prayed for them for bringing laurels in the games.