UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four-time F1 Champion Vettel Signs For Racing Point

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:56 PM

Four-time F1 champion Vettel signs for Racing Point

Former world champion Sebastian Vettel has signed for Racing Point for the 2021 season "and beyond", the ambitious British Formula One outfit announced Thursday

Mugello, Italy (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Former world champion Sebastian Vettel has signed for Racing Point for the 2021 season "and beyond", the ambitious British Formula One outfit announced Thursday.

The 33-year-old German won four consecutive titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull before joining Ferrari, but the Italian team has not renewed his contract.

Signing Vettel was "a clear signal" to the racing world, said Racing Point, which will take the Aston Martin name next year after Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll's investment in the British brand.

Vettel will drive alongside Stroll's son Lance and replace Mexican driver Sergio Perez who announced on Wednesday he will leave Racing Point at the end of the season.

Vettel has spent six seasons with the Italian team without repeating his title-winning heroics at Red Bull.

This term has proved particularly difficult with Vettel sinking to 13th place in the championship ahead of Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello in Italy.

Racing Point's current season has been marred by controversy with accusations they had copied Mercedes' brake ducts.

On Sunday, Racing Point dropped their appeal against a 15-point deduction and 400,000-euro ($472,000) fine.

Related Topics

World German Driver Fine Mercedes Lawrence Italy Sunday From Ferrari Aston Martin

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Indian official discuss boostin ..

1 minute ago

What policy makers, human rights activists say abo ..

27 minutes ago

Research shows Syrians in Turkey "here to stay" de ..

2 minutes ago

AC advises residents to move safer places due to ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Khan to realise Jinnah's dream of glorious P ..

2 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders arrested

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.