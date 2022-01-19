Four-time winners Ghana eliminated from Africa Cup of Nations

Garoua, Cameroon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Four-time champions Ghana were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations after crashing 3-2 to minnows Comoros in Group C on Tuesday in Garoua.

The Black stars had captain Andre Ayew sent off after 25 minutes and, after wiping out a two-goal deficit, lost when Comoros' Ahmed Mogni scored his second goal five minutes from time.