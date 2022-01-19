UrduPoint.com

Four-time Winners Ghana Eliminated From Africa Cup Of Nations

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Garoua, Cameroon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Four-time champions Ghana were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations after crashing 3-2 to minnows Comoros in Group C on Tuesday in Garoua.

The Black stars had captain Andre Ayew sent off after 25 minutes and, after wiping out a two-goal deficit, lost when Comoros' Ahmed Mogni scored his second goal five minutes from time.

