UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four-year Ban For Kenyan Marathon Star Kipsang Over Doping Rules Violation

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:05 PM

Four-year ban for Kenyan marathon star Kipsang over doping rules violation

Kenya's former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang has been banned for four years after violating anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Kenya's former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang has been banned for four years after violating anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Friday.

Kipsang, who claimed the world record during the 2013 Berlin marathon and is the only person to have beaten current holder Eliud Kipchoge over the distance, was found guilty of "whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony".

The AIU, World Athletics' anti-doping arm, said Kipsang's ban would run from January 10 this year, with all results dating back to April 12, 2019, to be scrubbed.

Kipsang has a fine marathon pedigree. Winner of a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, the 38-year-old police officer has won marathons in London (2012, 2014), New York (2014) and Berlin (2013) -- when he set a then-world record of 2hr 3min 23sec.

Kipsang joins a long list of Kenyan distance stars who have recently fallen foul of doping rules.

Rio Olympics marathon winner Jemima Sumgong was banned for four years in 2017, followed by Olympic gold medallist and three-time 1500m world champion Asbel Kiprop.

Abraham Kiptum, once the half-marathon world record holder, was suspended for four years in November 2019 for irregularities in his biological passport, while 2017 London marathon winner Daniel Kinyua Wanjiru was banned for the same reason last April.

Related Topics

World Police Fine London Marathon Berlin Same New York January April November 2017 2019 Gold Olympics Bronze All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

OGDCL injects back-to-back 4th newly discovered We ..

26 seconds ago

Govt utilizing all available resources to cope wit ..

27 seconds ago

FM Radio Swat to air special transmission on Satur ..

28 seconds ago

Final checks under way ahead of the Hope Probe’s ..

2 hours ago

Macron Looks to Consolidate Power With Appointment ..

33 seconds ago

India Lodges Protest With Pakistan Over 2,400 Ceas ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.