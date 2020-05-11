UrduPoint.com
Four-year Doping Ban For French Cyclist Thrown Off Tour De France

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 10:28 PM

French cyclist Remy Di Gregorio has been hit with a four-year doping ban related to a positive drugs test for EPO in 2018, the International Cycling Union said on Monday

In a previous case, the Marseille-born rider was thrown off the 2012 Tour de France on suspicion of doping after he was arrested at his team hotel during the race.

Di Gregorio, 34, has always denied doping but was found guilty of possessing banned materials and received a one-year suspended prison sentence in July 2018.

He eventually tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO during the Paris-Nice race in March 2018, and is now banned from racing until March 2022.

