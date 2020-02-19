UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourcade Wins 11th World Biathlon World Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:49 PM

Fourcade wins 11th world biathlon world title

Frenchman Martin Fourcade won his 11th world biathlon title on Wednesday, equalling the record haul of individual golds held by Norway legend Ole-Einar Bjoerndalen

Antholz, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Frenchman Martin Fourcade won his 11th world biathlon title on Wednesday, equalling the record haul of individual golds held by Norway legend Ole-Einar Bjoerndalen.

Four-time Olympic champion Fourcade capitalised on his win to clinch the crystal globe for the individual speciality while tightening his grip on the overall World Cup.

Bjoerndalen was a dominant force in world and Olympic biathlon before retiring two years ago.

Related Topics

World Norway Olympics

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

51 minutes ago

Trump considering Tokyo Olympics trip

2 minutes ago

US Eyes Venezuela's Telesur After Branding Chinese ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks progress report in allotment o ..

2 minutes ago

Cool, dry weather likely in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

European Parliament Calls on EU to Invite Russia, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.