Fourcade wins 11th world biathlon world title

Antholz, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Frenchman Martin Fourcade won his 11th world biathlon title on Wednesday, equalling the record haul of individual golds held by Norway legend Ole-Einar Bjoerndalen.

Four-time Olympic champion Fourcade capitalised on his win to clinch the crystal globe for the individual speciality while tightening his grip on the overall World Cup.

Bjoerndalen was a dominant force in world and Olympic biathlon before retiring two years ago.