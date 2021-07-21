UrduPoint.com
Fourth COVID-19 Case Detected In Czech Olympic Team - Czech Olympic Committee

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Fourth COVID-19 Case Detected in Czech Olympic Team - Czech Olympic Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) A Czech athlete set to participate in the Olympic table tennis competition, Pavel Sirucek, tested positive for coronavirus before the start of the Games in Tokyo, according to the Czech Olympic Committee.

"Pavel Sirucek is the second Czech athlete to test positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, this means that he will not be able to participate in the table tennis tournament. He is currently in quarantine, same as the three other members of the Czech team, whose PCR tests came back positive," the statement said.

Despite the test results, Sirucek will still participate in the draw for the tournament grid, but his name will be marked as "did not start" in the actual competition.

Three other members of the Czech delegation in Tokyo that tested positive for COVID-19 are beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic, beach volleyball coach Simon Nausch, and one accompanying person.

As of Wednesday, the total number of those infected with COVID-19 since July 1 stands at 81, with the cases detected among athletes residing in the Olympic village, members of foreign delegations and personnel. The coronavirus has also been detected in four athletes and accompanying personnel from training camps located outside Tokyo, the organizing committee said.

The Games will start on Friday.

