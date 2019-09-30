Fourth Jinnah Trophy Cricket tournament held in France

Dreux cricket club of France defeated USCA, another French cricket club, in the final match of the 4th Jinnah Trophy Cricket Tournament held at Dreux near Paris on Sunday and clinched the trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Dreux cricket club of France defeated USCA, another French cricket club, in the final match of the 4th Jinnah Trophy Cricket Tournament held at Dreux near Paris on Sunday and clinched the trophy.

Abbas Sarwar Qureshi, Head of the Chancery of Pakistan Embassy, Mayor of Dreux Gerard Hamel, Adjoint Sports Mourad Souni, Prebou Balane, President Cricket France witnessed the match and distributed prizes among the winners, a message received here from Paris on Monday said.

With 20 teams participating from across the country in this year's tournament, Jinnah Trophy has emerged as the main and most awaited cricketing event in France over the years.

While addressing the spectators at prize distribution ceremony Mr Prebou Balane, President Cricket France thanked the Embassy of Pakistan for its continuous support for the tournament and introducing cricket as a new sports trend in France.

Abbas Sarwar Qureshi congratulated the organizers of the Jinnah Trophy tournament and said that sporting events bring nations together.

Based on their expertise in different sports, there was a huge potential of cooperation between Pakistan and France, he added.

Hundreds of cricket lovers from different parts of France gathered at Dreux to enjoy the match.