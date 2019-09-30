UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Jinnah Trophy Cricket Tournament Held In France

Muhammad Rameez 27 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:22 PM

Fourth Jinnah Trophy Cricket tournament held in France

Dreux cricket club of France defeated USCA, another French cricket club, in the final match of the 4th Jinnah Trophy Cricket Tournament held at Dreux near Paris on Sunday and clinched the trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Dreux cricket club of France defeated USCA, another French cricket club, in the final match of the 4th Jinnah Trophy Cricket Tournament held at Dreux near Paris on Sunday and clinched the trophy.

Abbas Sarwar Qureshi, Head of the Chancery of Pakistan Embassy, Mayor of Dreux Gerard Hamel, Adjoint Sports Mourad Souni, Prebou Balane, President Cricket France witnessed the match and distributed prizes among the winners, a message received here from Paris on Monday said.

With 20 teams participating from across the country in this year's tournament, Jinnah Trophy has emerged as the main and most awaited cricketing event in France over the years.

While addressing the spectators at prize distribution ceremony Mr Prebou Balane, President Cricket France thanked the Embassy of Pakistan for its continuous support for the tournament and introducing cricket as a new sports trend in France.

Abbas Sarwar Qureshi congratulated the organizers of the Jinnah Trophy tournament and said that sporting events bring nations together.

Based on their expertise in different sports, there was a huge potential of cooperation between Pakistan and France, he added.

Hundreds of cricket lovers from different parts of France gathered at Dreux to enjoy the match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports France Paris Sunday Event From Love

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives new European Union Ambassa ..

8 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution distributes dividends to shareh ..

8 minutes ago

US$225,000 prize money at Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Gran ..

8 minutes ago

India bent upon to pushing the region towards disa ..

20 minutes ago

President Masood Khan appeals to US Congress to in ..

20 minutes ago

Former Norwegian Premier and AJK President discuss ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.