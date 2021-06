Fourth seed Kenin into French Open last 32

Fourth seed and 2020 runner-up Sofia Kenin reached the French Open last 32 on Thursday with a 7-5, 6-3 win over qualifier and fellow American Hailey Baptiste

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Fourth seed and 2020 runner-up Sofia Kenin reached the French Open last 32 on Thursday with a 7-5, 6-3 win over qualifier and fellow American Hailey Baptiste.

Kenin, beaten by Iga Swiatek in last year's final, goes on to face American 28th seed Jessica Pegula who defeated Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3.