Fourth seed Kenin into Roland Garros last 16

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :American fourth seed and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin made the last 16 at Roland Garros on Saturday with a 6-2, 6-0 defeat of Romanian qualifier Irina Bara.

Kenin, who defeated Serena Williams in the fourth round last year, will face either France's Fiona Ferro or another Romanian, Patricia Maria Tig for a place in the quarter-finals.