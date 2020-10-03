UrduPoint.com
Fourth Seed Kenin Into Roland Garros Last 16

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:04 PM

American fourth seed and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin made the last 16 at Roland Garros on Saturday with a 6-2, 6-0 defeat of Romanian qualifier Irina Bara

Kenin, who defeated Serena Williams in the fourth round last year, will face either France's Fiona Ferro or another Romanian, Patricia Maria Tig for a place in the quarter-finals.

