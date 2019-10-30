UrduPoint.com
Fourth Seed Medvedev Knocked Out Of Paris Masters

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock second-round defeat by French world number 65 Jeremy Chardy at the Paris Masters on Tuesday, ending his bid to reach a seventh straight final.

The Russian, who has climbed to world number four after his brilliant run of form, took the opening set but slipped to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 loss at Bercy Arena.

Chardy, roared on by the home crowd in the French capital, saved nine break points in a dramatic deciding set to book a last-16 clash against either 15th seed John Isner or Chile's Cristian Garin.

The 23-year-old Medvedev's run of finals dated back to July, during which he had claimed the Cincinnati and Shanghai Masters titles and lost an epic US Open championship match to Rafael Nadal.

The second set on Tuesday ended a streak of 19 consecutive sets won by Medvedev, while the eventual loss snapped a nine-match winning run.

