Fourth Top 14 game called off because of Covid

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :This weekend's Top 14 match between Bordeaux-Begles and Montpellier was postponed on Saturday after Bordeaux reported another positive Covid-19 case within their squad.

It is the fourth match of the 22nd round that has been called off, following Brive v La Rochelle, Toulon v Agen and Bayonne v Castres The Bordeaux v Montpellier match was originally scheduled for Friday evening but was put back to Sunday because of a cluster of cases among the home team, who have been struggling with Covid-19 for two weeks.

Bordeaux, who are currently fifth in the Top 14, conducted PCR tests, all of which were negative, on Thursday and resumed squad training on Friday after a further set of tests.

One player who took part then reported symptoms on Saturday. He was tested again and a training session cancelled and the players sent home.

Over the past two weeks, eight Bordeaux-Begles players have tested positive, including at least two front-row players, one of them captain Jefferson Poirot.

The club closed their training centre ten days ago.

Their match at Agen last weekend was also postponed.