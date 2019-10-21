UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth UAE Cricketer Suspended For Corruption

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:35 PM

Fourth UAE cricketer suspended for corruption

Ashfaq Ahmed on Monday became the fourth United Arab Emirates cricketer suspended as part of an anti-corruption investigation

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):Ashfaq Ahmed on Monday became the fourth United Arab Emirates cricketer suspended as part of an anti-corruption investigation.

Ahmed opened the batting in their first two matches at the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament. He scored four as UAE lost to Oman on Friday and three as they beat Ireland on Saturday.

He was not in the team on Monday as UAE beat Hong Kong by eight wickets.

"Further to the ongoing investigations led by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, Emirates Cricket Board has today provisionally suspended Ashfaq Ahmed with immediate effect," the UAE Cricket Board said in a statement.

They added that "no formal charges have been laid against the player, and the Board will wait for the conclusion of proceedings before making any further comment." Last Wednesday, captain Mohammed Naveed, batsman Shaiman Anwar and right-arm pace bowler Qadeer Ahmed were charged with corruption by the International Cricket Council.

The three players face a total of 12 counts of breaching the governing body's anti-corruption rules.

A fourth individual, Mehardeep Chhayakar, was charged for refusing to cooperate with the ICC.

Ahmed, a 34-year-old who was born in Lahore, has played 12 T20 matches and 16 one-day internationals for UAE.

He averages 21.50 in ODIs and 19.83 in the shorter format. An occasional spin bowler, he has taken six international wickets.

Two of the players charged on October 16 are suspected of trying to fix results at the ongoing tournament in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Naveed, a 32-year-old fast bowler who has played 39 ODIs and 31 T20s, was charged on four counts revolving around match-fixing at the T20 qualifiers, which began on Friday, and the T10 League which takes place in Abu Dhabi in November.

Shaiman faces two charges connected with fixing results in the tournament.

Qadeer was charged with six breaches of the ICC's Code relating principally to the series against Zimbabwe in April and the Netherlands in August as well as passing insider information to Chhayakar in the knowledge that "the information might be used for betting purposes".

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Corruption T20 World ICC UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Oman Hong Kong Ireland Zimbabwe United Arab Emirates Netherlands Shaiman Anwar April August October November National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ICA team

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ZHO delegation

11 minutes ago

Kirsten believes family played a role in England s ..

16 minutes ago

Pellegrino pays price at rock-bottom Leganes

16 minutes ago

Foreign Secretary for deepening cooperation among ..

19 minutes ago

US Positions Forces in Syria Near Israel, Jordan B ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.