UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Win For Demare In Giro D'Italia, Almeida Holds Race Lead

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:57 PM

Fourth win for Demare in Giro d'Italia, Almeida holds race lead

Frenchman Arnaud Demare powered to his fourth victory in this year's Giro d'Italia, winning a frenetic stage 11 finish in the seaside town of Rimini on Wednesday

Rimini, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Frenchman Arnaud Demare powered to his fourth victory in this year's Giro d'Italia, winning a frenetic stage 11 finish in the seaside town of Rimini on Wednesday.

The Groupama-FDJ rider crossed the line just ahead of Tuesday's stage winner, Slovak Peter Sagan, with Colombian Alvaro Hodeg third after the 182km run north along the Adriatic coastline from Porto Sant'Elpidio.

"Coming to the Giro I didn't think I'd get four stage wins. Hats off to my team mates!" said Demare, who now has 75 career wins, including 14 this season.

Demare, 29, becomes the first French rider since 1982 Giro winner Bernard Hinault to claim four stages on the same race. The victory gives him five in total on the Giro, after one last year.

Portugal's Joao Almeida of Deceuninck finished in the leading group, to keep the overall leader's pink jersey with a 34-second advantage on Team Sunweb's Dutch rider Wilco Kelderman.

"The first part of the stage was fairly quiet, then a frenetic finish with many teams who wanted to race in the front," said Almeida.

A five-rider breakaway formed after leaving Porto Sant'Elpidio with the last man Belgian Sander Armee not caught until the final 6km.

"The youngsters of the team have done an enormous work to bring Sander Armee back," said Demare.

"My three lead-out men delivered me in a perfect position and I felt a lot of strength in my legs to launch my sprint."Thursday's 12th stage covers 204km around Cesenatico, the hometown of Italian cycling great Marco Pantani, who died in 2004, with five climbs in the Romagna hinterland.

"Tomorrow is a very undulating stage, there will be some attacks, but we will be prepared," said Almeida.

Related Topics

Cycling Died Man Porto Same From Race

Recent Stories

EU business groups urge post-Brexit deal

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 14 Oct 2020

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyz President's Office Refutes Statements About ..

3 minutes ago

Houthi Rebels in Yemen Free 2 American Hostages - ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Developed More Advanced Missiles Than Ones It ..

3 minutes ago

Nature backs Biden over 'disastrous' Trump for US ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.